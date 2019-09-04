Lane hits the road for first game of 2019

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a new team and new year for the Lane football program. After having last Saturday off, the Dragons make their 2019 debut on the road at South Carolina State.

Lane concluded last season winning 3 out of their last 4 games, and hope to bring the same kind of intensity to the start of this year.

Lane brings a bit of youth to the roster, as they’ll be led by a first year starting quarterback in the backfield.

Saturday’s game at South Carolina State is scheduled to kick off at 4:00.