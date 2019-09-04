Mugshots : Madison County : 09/03/19 – 09/04/19 September 4, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Shannon Ross Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Silivia Tzintzun Forgery, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Shaqwantons Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Casey Robinson Possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Cleveland Birl Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Henry Poe Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Jaylen Springfield Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Kaela Burton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Keonte Edwards Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Patty Bennett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/03/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/04/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest