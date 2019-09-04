Mugshots : Madison County : 09/03/19 – 09/04/19

1/10 Shannon Ross Identity theft

2/10 Silivia Tzintzun Forgery, identity theft

3/10 Shaqwantons Fuller Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/10 Casey Robinson Possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia



5/10 Cleveland Birl Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/10 Henry Poe Failure to comply

7/10 Jaylen Springfield Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/10 Kaela Burton Failure to appear



9/10 Keonte Edwards Theft under $999

10/10 Patty Bennett Driving on revoked/suspended license





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/03/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/04/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.