United Way names new CEO after two-month search

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Board of Directors for United Way of West Tennessee has named Matthew Marshall the organization’s next CEO.

Marshall, a graduate of Union University and former executive director of Hands Up! Preschool, will start his new role on October 1, according to a news release.

Marshall has also served on various committees with the Jackson-Madison County School System, has volunteered with local nonprofits, and is the young adult pastor at Historic First Baptist Church.

Stu Hirstein, the United Way of West Tennessee board chair, said 63 people applied for the position during the two-month search for a CEO, and the board selected Marshall because of his leadership abilities and commitment to West Tennessee and United Way’s mission.