What’s New Wednesday: Josh & Jelli Snobiz + Hebrew Coffees

Josh and Jelli Lackey are a colorful couple, in fact, they are newlyweds!

One of the first things they are doing as a beloved couple is start a new business, a sno biz.

“We always wanted to do a business together, yeah,” said Josh Lackey.

“It just worked for us and we get to be in business together! We just love it,” said Jelli Lackey.

Their small business uniquely called, “Josh & Jelli Snobiz + Hebrew Coffees” offers 50 shaved ice flavors and iced coffees.

“I like ‘Tiger’s Blood.’ It’s strawberry and coconut milk,” said Josh.

“It’s the best shaved ice! It’s shaved almost like snow,” said Jelli. “It’s really delicious if you want to make it a Super Sundae and put homemade ice cream in it. It’s something new. It’s delicious and it’s scorching hot today and you won’t be disappointed,” said Jelli.

Josh & Jelli Snobiz + Hebrew Coffees is located at 580 Church Street in Lexington.