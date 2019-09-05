Bethel looks to bounce back in Week 2

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — It wasn’t exactly the start that Coach Jasper and the Wildcats were looking for last Thursday, but it was definitely an opportunity to learn and grow.

Bethel went back to the drawing board this week after their loss to Lamar University, as they prepare for their upcoming contest with Bluefield College. The mindset of the team after Week 1 has not changed. The coaching staff still expects excellence, and the players are ready for another chance to showcase Bethel football.

They’ll get that opportunity to bring home their first win of the new season this Saturday. Kickoff at Bluefield is scheduled for 5:00.