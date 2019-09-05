Bunk bed recall information

Children’s bunk beds are being recalled due to a fall and injury hazard.

The Walker Edison Twin Cottage Bunk Beds’ support boards can reportedly break.

Walker Edison has received two reports of incidents of the bunk beds’ support boards breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The bunk beds were sold online through Target, Walmart, Overstock and Wayfair.

If you have one of these bunk beds, stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture for a free replacement.

You can contact Walker Edison Furniture toll-free at 877-203-2917 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, by email at service@walkeredison.com or online by visiting www.walkeredison.com and clicking on the Contact Us link for more information.