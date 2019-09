JACKSON, Tenn. — The lighting of the Greyhound bus station kicked off at 8 p.m. Thursday.

New neon lights were installed and illuminated for the first time.

City officials like Jackson Chamber President and CEO Kyle Spurgeon and Mayor Scott Conger attended.

This event was open to the public.

Skeleton Krew played the Johnny Cash classic “I’m Going to Jackson” as the neon lights came to life again.