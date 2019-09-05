Hot and Humid Forecast for Friday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, September 5th

Though afternoon temperatures have been in the middle and upper 80s today, we’ll get a cool night with low temperatures that we typically get around the middle of September. In fact, there are a few cool mornings on the 7-Day forecast but we will have to endure some extreme heat and humidity on Friday.

TONIGHT

A mostly clear night is forecast for West Tennessee with patchy fog in the morning and low temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise. Temperatures will be warming up quickly tomorrow, so enjoy the cooler weather while you can!

The heat will be back in full force on Friday! Temperatures will be in the lower 90s in the afternoon under sunny skies with humidity causing it to feel like 100°F at the warmest point of the day. At kick-off, high school football game temperatures will feel like the lower 90s so stay cool! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including an update on Hurricane Dorian and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tropical Update from the National Hurricane Center – 1:00 p.m. – Thursday, September 5th

At 1:00 p.m. CDT, the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 32.8 North, longitude 78.9 West. Dorian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the northeast is anticipated by tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of South Carolina this afternoon, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later on Saturday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is expected during the next few days. However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as the center moves near the coasts of South and North Carolina.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. The Weatherflow station at Winyah Bay, South Carolina, recently reported sustained winds of 77 mph and a wind gust of 85 mph. A buoy operated by the Coastal Ocean Research and Monitoring Program 15 miles northeast of the entrance to Charleston Harbor recently reported a wind gust of 92 mph.

The minimum central pressure based on Hurricane Hunter aircraft and buoy data is 958 mb. NOAA buoy 41004 reported a minimum pressure of 959.4 mb as the eye passed over it.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Hurricane conditions are now occurring along portions of the South Carolina coast northeast of Charleston and should continue for the next several hours. Tropical storm conditions are currently affecting other portions of the South Carolina coast. Tropical storm conditions are spreading along the coast of North Carolina, and hurricane conditions are expected to begin during the next several hours. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area in the Mid-Atlantic states by Friday. Tropical storm conditions are possible over portions of southeastern Massachusetts by late Friday or early Saturday.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

South Santee River SC to Duck NC, including Pamlico and Albemarle

Sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers…4 to 7 ft

Duck NC to Poquoson VA, including Hampton Roads…2 to 4 ft

Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.

RAINFALL: Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Coastal Carolinas…6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches

Far southeast Virginia…3 to 8 inches

Extreme southeastern New England…2 to 4 inches

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

SURF: Large swells will affect the northwestern Bahamas, and the entire southeastern United States coast from Florida through North Carolina during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

TORNADOES: Tornadoes are possible through this afternoon across eastern North Carolina and the upper South Carolina coast. The tornado threat will continue tonight across eastern North Carolina into southeast Virginia. Several tornadoes have been reported across portions of eastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com