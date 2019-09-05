Jackson-Madison Co. School Board names new chairman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board named James “Pete” Johnson the board chairman during Thursday morning’s combined meeting.

Johnson takes over the position for Kevin Alexander.

The new appointments were a scheduled item to decide on the meeting’s agenda.

Wayne Arnold, who joined the meeting via video call, was voted as the board’s new vice chairman, and Shannon Stewart was voted in as the board’s parliamentarian.

