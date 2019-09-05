JMCSS Board elects new school board chairman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board named a new school board chairman.

The school board has named James Pete Johnson as the board chairman at Thursday’s meeting.

Johnson will be taking over the position of Kevin Alexander.

A new vice chair, parliamentarian and legislative representative — Wayne Arnold, Shannon Stewart and Janice Hampton, respectively — for the board were also elected at the meeting.

Johnson says he had no idea he would become the new board chairman.

“Just looking forward to the challenge of improving relationships throughout the community and more faith based organizations, helping our kids throughout the community,” Johnson said.

The new appointments were a scheduled item to decide on the meeting’s agenda.