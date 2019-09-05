Kawasaki off-road vehicle recall information

Kawasaki USA has announced a recall for its off-road vehicles.

The recall involves model year 2019 and 2020 Teryx and Teryx4 vehicles.

Incorrect joint assembly can reportedly cause steering control loss, posing a crash and injury hazard.

No injuries have been reported so far.

If you have one of these vehicles, contact an authorized Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair.

You can contact Kawasaki toll free at 866-802-9381 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online by visiting www.kawasaki.com and clicking on Recalls at the bottom of the homepage for more information.