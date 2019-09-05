Local environmental specialist helps Madison Co. woman find prized possessions

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Madison County woman breathed a sigh of relief after a couple of her prized possessions went missing.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received a call from a woman missing her wedding and engagement rings.

The rings were accidentally thrown away over the weekend and were missing for a few days.

Environmental specialists helped her search through the trash at one of the county’s convenience centers where trash is dumped.

They found the rings Wednesday afternoon after 20 minutes of searching.

“It was like looking for a needle in a haystack. I was very shocked when we found it,” said environmental specialist Doug Snider.

Snider says he was happy to help her find the rings because they were sentimental.