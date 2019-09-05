Mugshots : Madison County : 09/04/19 – 09/05/19

1/17 Sean Day Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/17 Shameka Sinclair Theft over $1,000, identity theft

3/17 Adarius Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/17 Allen Jones Public intoxication



5/17 Deandre Twitty Violation of probation

6/17 Donald Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 Michael Jernigan Failure to appear

8/17 Iverous Hudson Aggravated assault



9/17 James Cole Violation of order of protection

10/17 Jeff Buchanan Violation of probation

11/17 Josh Bowles Failure to comply

12/17 Kanisha Lewis Theft over $1,000, shoplifting



13/17 Nathan Mealer Failure to appear

14/17 Keyunna Bills Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Marshall Hale Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, evading arrest

16/17 Montez Davis Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



17/17 Tammi Threet Violation of community corrections



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/05/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.