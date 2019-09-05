Mugshots : Madison County : 09/04/19 – 09/05/19 September 5, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Sean Day Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Shameka Sinclair Theft over $1,000, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Adarius Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Allen Jones Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Deandre Twitty Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Donald Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Michael Jernigan Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Iverous Hudson Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17James Cole Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Jeff Buchanan Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Josh Bowles Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Kanisha Lewis Theft over $1,000, shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Nathan Mealer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Keyunna Bills Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Marshall Hale Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Montez Davis Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Tammi Threet Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/05/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest