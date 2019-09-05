TBI confirms death investigation, search for vehicle

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a death investigation is underway at an Alamo home.

The TBI confirmed they are conducting a joint investigation with the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators and agents from both agencies are on scene at a home on the 300 block of North Bells Street.

The TBI says forensic scientists are on scene to collect evidence as well.

The TBI has not confirmed the identity of the individual or their cause of death at this time.

Agents are also asking for the public’s assistance in finding a vehicle believed to be connected with the death investigation.

The vehicle is described as a metallic gray, four-door Chevrolet Cruze similar to the stock photo above.

The TBI says the tag on the vehicle reads 487PW.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

