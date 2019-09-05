Second correctional officer pleads guilty to assaulting inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second correctional officer at a West Tennessee prison has pleaded guilty to unlawful use of force against an inmate.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed 22-year-old Tanner Penwell pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate in February in the mental health unit of Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

The release says the inmate was being held in the unit as a suicide risk, and was bleeding when correctional officers entered the cell.

The inmate flung blood at the officers when they entered the cell, and the release says officers in the cell covered the camera and repeatedly punched the inmate.

Penwell could face up to 10 years in prison.