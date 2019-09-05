TBI hands out over $30,000 in reward money for capture of escaped inmate

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement partners have rewarded more than $30,000 so far in the capture of Curtis Watson.

Thursday, authorities rewarded citizens who assisted in Watson’s capture with $32,250, according to the TBI.

They say more reward funds will be available pending a conviction.

Watson escaped August 7 from West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

After his escape, Watson became a suspect in the homicide of correctional administrator Debra Johnson.

Watson was captured August 11 after authorities received a tip from residents in Henning.