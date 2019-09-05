TBI seeks help in finding person of interest and vehicle in connection with Alamo homicide

1/2 Carter-Leslie

2/2 Chevy-Cruze-2014-stock-photo



ALAMO, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office are working together and asking for the public’s help in finding answers.

The TBI secured a warrant for first-degree murder for Leslie Earl Carter, 52, in connection to a Thursday Alamo homicide.

According to the TBI, Carter is believed to be driving the victim’s 2014 metallic gray, 4-door Chevrolet Cruze, TN tag #487PWZ.

On Thursday afternoon, law enforcement agencies surrounded the home on North Bells Street in Alamo.

The TBI says their special agent forensic scientists were at the scene collecting evidence.

Authorities are asking if you see Carter or this vehicle, call 1-800-TBI-FIND!

