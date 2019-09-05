UPDATE: Person of interest in Alamo murder taken into custody

UPDATE:

Crockett Co. Sheriff Troy Klyce confirmed that Leslie Earl Carter was taken into custody earlier this morning. Klyce said that Carter was apprehended at 3:00 A.M. at a Walmart in Ripley, Tennessee (Lauderdale County).

Earlier story:

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has secured a warrant for first-degree murder for a person of interest in connection with a Thursday afternoon homicide in Alamo.

According to the TBI, Leslie Earl Carter, 52, is a person of interest in the death of a female, who was found in a home on the 300 block North Bells Street in Alamo on Thursday.

The TBI says Carter is believed to be driving the victim’s car, a 2014 metallic gray, 4-door Chevrolet Cruze with TN tag # 487PWZ.

This story will be updated as more information is available.