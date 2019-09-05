Funeral Services for Willie Mae Lewis, age 93, will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Lewis died Tuesday, August 28, 2019 at Elmcroft of Brentwood Assisted Living in Nashville, TN.

Visitation & Family Hour for Mrs. Lewis will begin Saturday morning, September 7, 2019 at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.