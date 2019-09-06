Ira Childress

Ira Childress, 78, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Jackson, TN on June 20, 1941, the son of the late Burl and Margaret Horner Childress. He was retired from Quaker Oats as a Maintenance technician. He was a long-time member of Mt. Carmel UMC. His family was his passion especially his grandson Brayden. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and working on the farm. He was known as a “Mr. Fix-it” as he had the ability to fix or repair most any item.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Joyce Brumley Childress of Jackson; his sons, Todd Childress of Jackson, TN and Brian Childress and his wife Melissa and their child, Brayden Childress of Oakfield, TN; and a sister, Molly Bass of Hendersonville, TN and a host of nieces, nephews who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Childress and a sister Ann Cooper, as well as his grandparents Arthur E. Childress and Ira and Lessie Horner.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM, with Rev. Steven L. Douglas and Rev. Mickey Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakfield Cemetery in Oakfield, TN.

In honor of Todd Childress please donate In lieu of flowers to the Madison Haywood Developmental Services, PO Box 11205, Jackson, TN 38308.

