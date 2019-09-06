Family searches for woman last seen in Lexington

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Family members are looking for a Carroll County woman last seen in Lexington.

Family members say Casey Lynn Jackson-Hooker left her mother’s Yuma home around 2:45 p.m. August 30. She was last seen September 2 at the Fast Stop Gas and Grill in Lexington between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Family member say she was wearing gray capri-style jogging pants, a lime-green shirt and green shoes.

Casey is described as a white woman with brown hair and gray roots, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall with multiple tattoos.

Casey has several medical concerns, as well as a heart condition.

Anyone who sees Casey is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947 or her sister, Stephanie Sanders, at 931-994-1512.