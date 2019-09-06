Jackson firefighters help rescue puppy from storm drain

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5



5/5









JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a happy ending Friday morning for a scared puppy stuck in a storm drain in east Jackson.

A Muse Street resident heard the puppy crying while taking out her trash. She traced the crying to a storm drain at the corner of her yard.

The Jackson Fire Department rescued the puppy by removing the grate covering the drain. A firefighter then climbed down to bring the frightened dog to the surface.

Neighbors said they didn’t know who the puppy belonged to, but they said he looked healthy.

We’ll have more on this story on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 6.