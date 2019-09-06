Jackson police seek 3 in Walmart theft investigation

1/4

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking the public to help identify three persons of interest in a recent theft from Walmart.

Police say surveillance video from August 8 shows three unidentified people bag around $43 worth of merchandise in the self-checkout lane at Walmart in south Jackson and leave without paying.

They were seen on video bagging meats and a 12-pack of beer.

Police say one of the men had braids and a goatee and the other had a low haircut with a short goatee or beard.

The woman is identified as having shoulder-length hair, according to police.

All three subjects left in a newer white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a temporary tag.

Anyone who can identify any of the subjects is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400.