Mugshots : Madison County : 09/05/19 – 09/06/19

1/8 Aaliyah Ginns Failure to appear

2/8 James McCoy Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/8 Anfernee Moss Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/8 Jessica Patton Failure to appear



5/8 Christian Scott Aggravated assault, evading arrest, vandalism

6/8 Jeremy Watson Failure to appear

7/8 Jonathan Trice Violation of community corrections

8/8 Ronnie Sweet Violation of order of protection















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/05/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/06/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.