Mugshots : Madison County : 09/05/19 – 09/06/19 September 6, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Aaliyah Ginns Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8James McCoy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Anfernee Moss Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Jessica Patton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Christian Scott Aggravated assault, evading arrest, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Jeremy Watson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Jonathan Trice Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Ronnie Sweet Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/05/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/06/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest