Not Too Humid for the First Full Weekend of September

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, September 6th



It’s going to be a hot one at area high school football games! Temperatures in the mid-80s will end up feeling like the lower 90s at kick off but we’ll be closer to the upper 70s by halftime. There’s a cold front coming tonight and that’ll offer us cooler weather this weekend with a slight chance for rain.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight as a weak cold front moves through West Tennessee. We’re not likely to have any rainfall but temperatures will be cooler tomorrow than today because of it. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 60s by sunrise on Saturday with patchy fog across the area.

Sunny skies are in the forecast tomorrow with highs in the middle 80s. Dew points will be in the middle 60s on Saturday so it won’t be as humid as it was today. Tomorrow night will be pleasant with temperatures around 80°F by 7 o’clock and dropping to the lower and middle 60s at the coolest point of the night. There’s more heat ahead next week though, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast heat index for the start of the West Tennessee State Fair and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.



Tropical Update from the National Hurricane Center – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, September 6th

At 1:00 PM CDT, the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 36.2 North, longitude 73.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph and this general motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday night. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move away from the coast of North Carolina during the next several hours. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is expected through Saturday. After that, Dorian is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds by Saturday night as it approaches Nova Scotia. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles. During the last two hours, several station on the North Carolina Outer Banks north of Cape Hatteras reported sustained winds of 70-80 mph with higher gusts. These winds are now decreasing. The minimum central pressure reported by and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 958 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Hurricane conditions are ending along portions of the North Carolina coast. Tropical storm conditions should continue on portions of the the southeastern coast of Virginia, northeastern coast of North Carolina, and the Lower Chesapeake Bay for a few more hours. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area over portions of extreme southeastern Massachusetts tonight or early Saturday, and in the warning area in Maine Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane conditions are expected in eastern Nova Scotia Saturday, and they are possible in the Hurricane Watch area in Canada Saturday or Saturday night. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area in Canada by Saturday, and they are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area in Canada Saturday and Saturday night.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Salter Path to Duck NC, including Pamlico and Albemarle

Sounds…4 to 7 ft

Duck NC to Poquoson VA, including Hampton Roads…2 to 4 ft

Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the how close the center of Dorian comes to the coast, and can vary greatly over short distances.

Storm Surge is likely in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Southwest Coast of Newfoundland, and Eastern Nova Scotia.

RAINFALL: Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Saturday:

Northeastern North Carolina into far southeast Virginia…Additional 1 to 4 inches, isolated storm totals 10 inches.

Extreme Southeastern New England…2 to 4 inches.

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island…3 to 5 inches.

Newfoundland…1 to 2 inches

This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

SURF: Large swells will affect much of the southeastern United States coast from northern Florida through North Carolina during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

