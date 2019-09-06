Paris business employing those with special needs plans to expand

PARIS, Tenn. — One West Tennessee business dedicated to helping those with special needs is planning to expand.

When Sweet Jordan’s bakery opened in September 2017 in Paris, the goal was to employ people with special needs.

“They are going to have another place to provide more jobs for them,” owner Tommie St. John said. “The unemployment rate for special needs individuals is like 80 percent.”

About two years later, the bakery and coffee shop have been so successful the owners are planning a brand new business with the same goal in mind.

By mid-October, the new endeavor will be a full-service laundry company, complete with four washers and eight dryers.

“I just started praying, and that’s whenever I felt like the spirit just said it doesn’t just have to be about cookies and sweets and coffee, it can be about anything. They can do anything if given the opportunity,” St. John said.

In fact, the laundry service will be just a short walk from Sweet Jordan’s current location, which currently employs around 30 people with special needs. They plan for the new store to employ around 15 more workers.

“We started to receive donations, $100 here, $200 there, and it’s just been so humbling and so powerful,” owner Brad St. John said.

Employees are excited about the new business.

“You gotta have faith,” Jordan St. John said. “And I love my friends so much.”

The owners say they are in talks about bringing a Sweet Jordan’s location to Jackson.