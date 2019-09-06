Starlon Ray Moorman, age 82, resident of Memphis and husband of Mary Ruth Jackson Moorman, departed this life Thursday afternoon, September 5, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Services for Mr. Moorman will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. G.K. Ballard officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at Mason. A visitation for Mr. Moorman will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Ray was born August 10, 1937 in Canton, Missouri, the son of the late Robert E. Moorman and Sadie Ozell Camp Moorman. He was a graduate of Memphis Technical High School and was married May 16, 1978 to the former Mary Ruth Jackson. He was a member of Faith Temple in Memphis and was employed as a warehouse supervisor for many years. Ray was a great repairman and worked on many cars in younger years. He enjoyed sports that included waterskiing, swimming, running track and playing and watching football. He will be remembered for being a friendly person who would give you the shirt off his back.

Mr. Moorman is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Ruth Jackson Moorman of Memphis, TN; two daughters, Virna Rae Greene (Billy) of Burlison, TN, Cynthia J. Aholt of Scottsdale, AZ; four sons, Timothy Allen Moorman of Memphis, TN, Robert Bruce Moorman of Memphis, TN, Joseph Daniel Moorman of Memphis, TN, Starlon Ray Moorman, Jr. of Pensacola, FL; twenty grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Beverly Kaye Hill and Mary Catherine Moorman, and his brother, Robert E. Moorman, Jr.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Richard Drumright, Barry Franks, Matt Littles, Brad Chipman, Carlos Wilson, Timothy Moorman and Robert Moorman. Honorary pallbearers will include Joseph Moorman.

The family requests that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.