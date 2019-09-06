Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Crystal Dick

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is kindergarten teacher Crystal Dick.

Dick is a teacher at Caywood Elementary and loves being there for her students as if she was their mother. She thanks her elementary school teacher for letting her experience how it was to be a teacher at a young age.

“She used to let me come down to her class, and I got to help with her in her class,” Dick said.

She says she doesn’t want to do anything else but teach kindergarten. With this being the start of a young child’s future, she loves to be the one that teaches them that education does matter.

“It’s for the love of them, and you want to watch children grow,” Dick said. “They are our future, and you are investing in them.”

Dick will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

