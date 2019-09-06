UPDATE: TBI says 2 Clarksville children found safe

UPDATE:

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 10-year-old Le’Asia De’Nae Thompson and 11-year-old Traveon Devon Thompson, Jr. were found safe in Wytkeville, VA, with their noncustodial mother.

The TBI says she is now in custody, and both children are safe.

EARLIER STORY:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Amber Alert for two children on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department.

Le’Asia De’Nae Thompson, 10, and Traveon Devon Thompson, Jr., 11, were last seen at their residence in Clarksville Thursday evening.

If you have any details on this situation or the whereabouts of these children, contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Clarksville Police Department at 931-638-0656 ext 5537.