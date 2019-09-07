Community participates in annual West TN Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash

JACKSON, Tenn. – The American Heart Association is celebrating the 2019 Heart Walk and Red Dress Dash at Union University.

Organizers say 400 plus people attended the run and walk on Saturday.

“To celebrate the lives of survivors and caregivers, sponsors, teams, companies, our medical community, our industries. We all come together to fight,” said Christy Futrell, Regional Director for American Heart Association in West Tennessee.

“It’s been a blast and they really put on a good show, the American Heart Association,” said survivor, Pam DePriest Stevens.

Organizers say the event is also a way of educating the community on the importance of maintaining a healthy heart.