Cooler And Less Humid To Start Our Weekend!

Weather Update – 7:20 a.m. – Saturday, September 7th



Although we can’t rule out a quick shower on Sunday, most of us will stay dry and mostly sunny over the weekend.

TODAY

Less Humid And Cooler Weather Today! Skies will start off with patchy clouds this morning becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon under cooler and less humid highs of 83-85 degrees. We’ll also have a nice little northerly breeze in the mix at around 7 mph.

Tonight we’ll drop to around 60 degrees under mostly clear skies with a light north breeze around 3 mph.

There’s more heat ahead next week though, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast heat index for the start of the West Tennessee State Fair and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.



