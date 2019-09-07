Family day held for soldiers before deployment overseas

JACKSON, Tenn. – Families and friends of local soldiers came together for a family day at the Jackson Fairgrounds on Saturday. Members with the National Guard 194th Engineer Brigade will soon be deploying to the Middle East.

A coalition of veteran support groups got together to plan a family day for the National Guard members and their families before their deployment.

“The soldiers and families come together as they prepare to get ready to go overseas for a mission,” said Jimmie Cole, Brigadier General, Land Component Commander. “It’s a way for the soldiers to enjoy the day with the community, veterans, retirees.”

“We know each other but this is an opportunity for our children and spouses to just get together and just fellowship and have a good time,” said Warner Ross, 194th Engineer Brigade commander.

Families at the event enjoy activities like bounce houses, live music, face painting, and delicious treats.

“I am with my wife and two kids and we are just ready to have a good time,” said Bo Pate, one of the soldiers to deploy.

“We’re with the 194th,” said Ronnie Reed, a soldier who will be deploying. “Came out to have a family day with the young ones and hopefully going to have some fun.”

“This will be, both of us, our third deployment and our second deployment together,” said master sergeant, Ricky Kolwyk.

“Tell everybody to pray for us and keep in mind what we are doing and where we are going and keep fighting the fight,” said sergeant, Derek Kolwyk.

“The community has just brought in a lot of people and the support we have here is just amazing so it’s just a great time trying to relax before we get real busy and it’s a good thing,” said sergeant, Niklus Wilsey.