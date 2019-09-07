Jackson Symphony opens 59th concert season

JACKSON, Tenn.–“We started preparing immediately after the close of our season last spring in may. It’s been a labor of love all summer long,” executive director of the Jackson Symphony Sherry Freeman said.

The Jackson Symphony opened their 59th concert season Saturday night.

For violinist Liz Kitts it’s her 5th season with the symphony.

“I love playing in the symphony, it’s so fast and so fun. It’s really technical, and it’s challenging, but that’s my favorite part, by far,” Kitts said.

Musicians opened up with the National Anthem, and a piece specially commissioned for the Jackson Symphony.

“We’re excited to present a work by Dan Musselman who was a real friend of the community and wonderful professor with union university, and he passed away this past year,” Freeman said.

Musselman’s family was in the crowd to hear the special piece.

Classical music lovers also heard from piano soloist Fanya Lin., and enjoyed a well-known classic.

“We’re playing Mendelson’s Italian Symphony, and that’s just full of fun and notes, and it’s very energetic,” Kitts said.

Kitts also said her favorite part of being a musician is expressing herself through music, “there’s some things that you can say, but there’s also some things you can’t, and I think the violin, or any musical instrument, is more of a vessel that can transfer what’s inside to the audience.”

