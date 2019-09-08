A Henderson County church takes the worship outside

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–

Having church outside is a usual for the First Pentecostal Church in Lexington.

As this is the 8th year for the community praise event.

Pastor David Beecham of FPC said they make sure to have the event on common grounds.

“And come together to praise him, and so that’s the whole purpose is to come together on a neutral setting, this is God’s creation,” said Pastor David Beecham of First Pentecostal Church.

With hands lifted in the crowd, sound waves of gospel music are sent throughout Beech Lake from the praise and worship teams.

“Lexington has got a unified body of believers, and it’s incredible,” said Pastor David.

Other organizers of the event included the First Baptist Church and the Women of Hope.

“I think it was amazing, the ending especially awesome,” said Women of Hope Director Kristie Butler.