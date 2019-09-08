Car lovers gather for Hub City Speed autocross

JACKSON, Tenn. – The smell of burnt rubber filled the air and the sounds of heavy engines were heard across Jackson.

“We just have for a passion driving our cars and enjoying the course out here,” said Nolan Tanner, president of Hub City Speed.

“It is a good stress reliever,” said racer Luke Presley. “You get to talk to guys who are passionate about cars with you. I get to learn from them and that is just pretty exciting.”

Car lovers gather for the Hub City Speed’s fifth autocross of 2019. Hub City Speed holds car races several times a year at the Jackson Dragway.

“I am very passionate about it,” said Presley. “I have always been since I was a little boy. You have go carts and video games when you are little and then when you get older, you get your drivers license first thing you think about is oh man this is awesome.”

“Come out here once a month,” said racer Adam Lindsey. “It is a way of getting our speed fix without doing it on the roads. Got a safe way of doing it here and got nothing to hit.”

Racers say not only is it fun, you can learn a thing or two from it.

“Teaches you lessons that you can learn and use on the road everyday like accident avoidance and stuff like that,” said Lindsey.

For safety measures, you must be over the age of 16 with a valid drivers license to drive the course and helmets must always be worn. Vehicles will also be inspected.

“It has opened up a whole new world for me, said Presley. “The autocross, track driving and I have been along with him with some of his endurance racing so that is pretty awesome.”

Tanner says the next race will be held October 6th.