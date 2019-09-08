Fall acting classes begin for Studio of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–

The Actors Studio of Jackson held their first class at Union University’s Theater Sunday evening.

Actors of all ages come to the classes to improve their acting skills and abilities.

Co-founder of the Actors Studio of Jackson Kristin Klonowski said these classes will help actors prepare for their next role.

“So when they leave us they should have a wide repertoire of skills that include how to handle themselves on an on camera set, how to handle themselves in an audition,” said Actors Studio of Jackson Kristin Klonowski.

These classes will end with a holiday variety show in December.