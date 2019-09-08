Parents shop during Mommy and Me sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — Parents filled their shopping baskets with items for their children on Saturday.

Members of the Jackson area “Mothers of Multiples” held their semi-annual Mommy and Me consignment sale at the First Calvary Baptist Church.

Parents and children shopped for clothes, toys, bedding, baby items and more.

Saturday was the last day for the sale, and some of the items were half-off.

debbie hurst, treasurer for Jackson area “Mothers of Multiples” shared the most popular items.

“We had a whole lot of pack-and-plays and a couple of cribs and several strollers sold today, and a lot of clothing is always sold,” Hurst said.

Hurst says the group holds the consignment sale twice a year.

The previous sale for 2019 was in March.