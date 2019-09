HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities say one person is dead after a Monday morning crash near Lexington.

Officials say a pickup and a flatbed truck crashed around 7 a.m. Monday on Highway 22 south of Lexington.

Investigators say it happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and Yates Road.

Law enforcement says one person was killed in the crash.

The victim has not been identified and the wreck remains under investigation.