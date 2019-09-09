Mary E. “Betty” Presson
|Mary E. “Betty” Presson of Paris formerly of Michigan
|86
|Her residence
|Friday, September 6, 2019
|1:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Jeremy Butt of Northview Church of Christ in Columbia, TN
|Hillcrest Memorial Park
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 prior to the service
|November 26, 1932 in Reeves, Tennessee
|Heath Allen, Jacob Allen, Austin Allen, Wesley Sajovic, Brandon Herrington and Ryan Herrington.
|Roma S. Watson and Sally T. Hopper Watson, both preceded
|Eztira D. “Zet” Presson of Paris, TN; Married: July 23, 1951
|Debbie (Tim) Roberts of Columbia, TN
|Michael (Teresa) Presson of Greenfield, TN
|Five preceded
|John (Carol) Watson of Trenton, Michigan
Five preceded
|Ten: Lisa Marie (Heath) Allen, Brandon (April) Herrington, Elizabeth (Andy) Sajovic, Ryan (Laura) Herrington, Taylor (Chandler) Wills, Josh Mexico, James Presson, Elizabeth Presson, Michael D. Presson, Jr., and Kenny Presson.
|Twelve
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
|Mrs. Presson was baptized in 1960 at Wyandotte Church of Christ and served our Savior all her life at Gateway, Trenton, Lincoln Park, and East Wood Church of Christ. She taught classes of all ages. Special thanks to her niece Diana Lynn Hargrove and great niece Jennifer Crawford for being her caregiver right up to the end.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln Park Church of Christ Youth, East Wood Church of Christ, or Northview Church of Christ.