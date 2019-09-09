Mary E. “Betty” Presson

WBBJ Staff

 

Mary E. “Betty” Presson of Paris formerly of Michigan
86
Her residence
Friday, September 6, 2019
1:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Jeremy Butt of Northview Church of Christ in Columbia, TN
Hillcrest Memorial Park
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 prior to the service
November 26, 1932 in Reeves, Tennessee
Heath Allen, Jacob Allen, Austin Allen, Wesley Sajovic, Brandon Herrington and Ryan Herrington.
Roma S. Watson and Sally T. Hopper Watson, both preceded
Eztira D. “Zet” Presson of Paris, TN; Married: July 23, 1951
Debbie (Tim) Roberts of Columbia, TN
Michael (Teresa) Presson of Greenfield, TN
Five preceded
John (Carol) Watson of Trenton, Michigan

Five preceded
Ten: Lisa Marie (Heath) Allen, Brandon (April) Herrington, Elizabeth (Andy) Sajovic, Ryan (Laura) Herrington, Taylor (Chandler) Wills, Josh Mexico, James Presson, Elizabeth Presson, Michael D. Presson, Jr., and Kenny Presson.
Twelve
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Presson was baptized in 1960 at Wyandotte Church of Christ and served our Savior all her life at Gateway, Trenton, Lincoln Park, and East Wood Church of Christ. She taught classes of all ages. Special thanks to her niece Diana Lynn Hargrove and great niece Jennifer Crawford for being her caregiver right up to the end.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln Park Church of Christ Youth, East Wood Church of Christ, or Northview Church of Christ.

Related Posts