Mary E. “Betty” Presson

Mrs. Presson was baptized in 1960 at Wyandotte Church of Christ and served our Savior all her life at Gateway, Trenton, Lincoln Park, and East Wood Church of Christ. She taught classes of all ages. Special thanks to her niece Diana Lynn Hargrove and great niece Jennifer Crawford for being her caregiver right up to the end. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln Park Church of Christ Youth, East Wood Church of Christ, or Northview Church of Christ.