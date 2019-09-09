Alice J. DeVreese

Alice J. DeVreese, age 90, died while surrounded by her children on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. Born in Ikaria, Greece, she lived in Indiana (Gary and South Bend) and Tennessee (Jackson and Memphis).

Preceding her in death was her husband of 67 years, Donald ‘Chuck’ DeVreese, her two sisters (Frances Kalantzis and Betsy Psalidas), her parents (James and Kalliope Loezos), and infant daughter, Mary DeVreese. She is survived by Carolyn (James) Alleman, James (Debra) DeVreese, Charles DeVreese, Teresa (Matthew) Liberkowski, Paul (Stacy) DeVreese, and Joseph (Monica) DeVreese. Also surviving are sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Alice was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Jackson, TN, where she served as a dedicated worker in the church and school for many years. Alice will be lovingly remembered for her kind and caring approach to life and a passionate dedication to her family.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 7th, at 11am in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, followed by an interment service at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1665 Highway 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.