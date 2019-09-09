Angel Thurston joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team as the station’s web editor in June 2019.

Angel was born and grew up in West Tennessee and has lived in Jackson since 2015.

Angel graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro with a bachelor’s degree in English.

Angel is excited to join the team as a new part of her career.

In her free time, Angel enjoys fiction writing, napping, gaming, soaking up the sun and playing with cats.

Feel free to email Angel at athurston@wbbjtv.com.