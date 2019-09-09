Beulah Fields

Beulah Fields, age 87, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

A native of Scott County, Kentucky, she was born on December 5, 1931, the daughter of the late John and Bessie Harvey Roberts. She was married to Rev. Claude Fields who preceded her in 2006. She attended Love & Truth of Jackson.

She is survived by a son David Fields and wife Ann Marie of Jackson and a daughter Hope Hilton and husband Jim; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 9, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Bill Luther officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.