Clare Allen joined WBBJ-TV in July 2019 as the weekend sports anchor/reporter.

Clare was born and raised in Memphis. She graduated from the University of Memphis in December 2018 with a degree in broadcast journalism. She is currently in graduate school pursuing her degree in sport commerce.

Her sports career started at Memphis, interning with a sports website, writing and being a videographer for the Tigers football and basketball teams. In her senior year, she was part of the University of Memphis Athletic Media Department.

In her free time, Clare loves to watch SportsCenter and First Take on ESPN and also spend time with friends and family.

You can reach Clare by email at callen@wbbjtv.com.