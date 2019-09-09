Henderson County Fair-Night 1

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–The Henderson County Fair is free and it just kicked off Monday night.

The fair has activities for kids, food, livestock shows, rides and more.

“Patches” from the Lexington Fire Department can be seen riding around.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News caught up with the pup to learn a thing or two.

“So you’re a real dog? Yes. So what are you here for? To teach people about fire safety,” said “Patches” from the Lexington Fire Department.

The Henderson County Fair runs through Saturday the September 14.