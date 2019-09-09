Kroger shoppers can now help Redemption Road Rescue

JACKSON, Tenn.–Grocery shoppers can now help local rescue horses.

Non-profit Redemption Road Rescue in north Jackson is partnering with Kroger grocery stores.

If you shop at Kroger, all you have to do is designate Redemption Road Rescue as your charity.

It is no cost and you can do this easily on Kroger’s website or in the store.

A portion of the proceeds from what you buy will benefit rescue animals, such as food for malnourished horses.

“We see the benefits already! So, we are really trying to spread the word and sign up. So, every dollar your spending you don’t even realize it and we get some benefits out of that, you know, every penny that you send here we put to really good use,” said Joe Collins with Redemption Road Rescue.

The next fundraiser for Redemption Road Rescue is September 27 at Hub City Brewing for their “Make it Shake it Party.”