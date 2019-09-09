Love’s Travel Stop to host fishing tournament to benefit Le Bonheur

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local gas station is spreading the love.



“We grill out and serve travelers that come by, and our truckers as well,” said Bernie Burns, general manager of Love’s Travel Stop.

These snacks at Love’s are going to help kids at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

“Our goal this year is to get $100,000,” Burns said. “We had $89,000 last year, so I think we can do it this year.”

But it’s not just the snacks helping the kids. There’s also a fishing tournament happening this weekend at Pickwick Landing State Park.

“John Snider, a lot of people know from the Dukes of Hazard, he’s going to be there Friday evening with us,” said Kevin Bray, district manager of Love’s. “He’s also the co-founder of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”

You can register for the tournament up until Friday.

That’s when they’ll go over the rules and draw slots for when you can hit the water.

This is the 20th year for Love’s to partner with the Children’s Miracle Network to raise money for Le Bonheur.

Burns says this fundraiser has a special place in his heart. “My daughter has had to go to Le Bonheur twice, for surgery on her heart.”

The fishing tournament kicks off at daylight Saturday.

Head to the Seen on 7 section of our website for a link to register for the tournament.