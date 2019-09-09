Mary Frances Millard Finch age 60, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her residence in Alamo, TN. Mrs. Finch was born on May 21, 1959 in Chicago, IL. She was a member of the Crossroads Baptist Church and was a servant to all. She was a loving caregiver her whole life and loved spending time with her grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. A visitation for the Finch family will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Bells Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until the service hour at 6:00 P.M.

She was preceded in death by her father: Mr. Chester Logan Millard Sr.; five brothers: Chester Logan Millard Jr., Van Millard, Jesse Millard, Jerry Millard and infant brother, Charles Ray Millard.

Mrs. Finch is survived by her mother: Thelma Carter Millard of Alamo, TN; two sons: Jordan Finch (Hayley Vaden) of Jackson, TN and Logan Barber (April Earnheart) of Bells, TN; three grandchildren: Hayden Halters, Hunter Halters and Kaydence Barber; sister in law: Wanda Millard of Almo, KY; two nephew: Danny Millard and Jerry Millard of Almo, KY; three nieces: Suzie Millard, Shelly Millard and Shannon Millard all of Chicago, IL; and her loving fur baby, Fluffy.