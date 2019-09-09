Preparations underway ahead of West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — With fair season in full swing, preparations are underway for the West Tennessee State Fair.

Most of the rides and food stands have already been set up ahead of the fair’s opening day Tuesday at the Jackson Fairgrounds. You’ll be able to find many of your favorite fair foods along with several exhibits, pageants and different events each day.

“We have pageants, we have a livestock show, we have USA championship wrestling,” West Tennessee State Fair board member Michelle Mehr said. “The Torres Family Circus is coming in, and this year we have a white tiger exhibit.”

Mehr says those attending will even have a few new things to look forward to.

“We have some new food vendors that will be coming in, that are already here, that will bring a good new taste to the fair,” Mehr said. “We have some great rides, but we also have a brand new roller coaster coming in this year that should be rather exciting.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. For more information on prices and a list of the fair events, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.