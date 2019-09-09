UT Martin among best nursing programs

MARTIN, Tenn. — Three nursing programs in West Tennessee are making a big statement.

“We have 100% job placement rate at graduation or within three months of graduation,” Dr. Mary Radford, department chair of the University of Tennessee at Martin Nursing Department said. “For 15 years, we have had that. So, our students don’t have any problems finding jobs.”

UT Martin’s nursing program has been ranked by RNcareers.org as the No. 1 nursing program in the country. Dr. Mary Radford at UT Martin says part of the reason for that is starting the program sophomore year instead of junior year.

“Anything they learn in the classroom, it really doesn’t stick until they do it in the clinical setting,” she said. “They have to complete nearly 1,000 hours of clinicals before graduation.”

UT Martin’s nursing program isn’t the only one doing well. In Tennessee, Bethel University is ranked 2 and Jackson State Community College has the No. 1 associate’s degree.

“We all have this need to do our best,” Radford said. “It’s not about just pushing nurses out and having a whole bunch of nurses. But it’s really making sure they are the best students and also the best employees.”

To see the rankings for all the nursing programs in Tennessee, visit RNcareers.org.