Woman injured in weekend shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police confirm a woman was injured in a weekend shooting in Jackson.

A woman in her 30s was injured in a shooting Friday night on Neff Circle in east Jackson, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The woman was transported to Memphis for treatment. Her identity has not been released.

There was no word on the extent of her injuries.

Police said they have not yet made an arrest in the shooting.

